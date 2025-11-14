Animated comedy hit "South Park" has been around for 28 seasons. With a new deal in place from Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) , show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are pushing the envelope with content aimed at poking fun of President Donald Trump.

A new episode may show just how far they're willing to go.

• PSKY shares are trending higher. See what is driving the move here.

"South Park" Takes on President Trump

New episodes for "South Park" in 2025 have featured Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and other members of the White House administration. An episode even poked fun at tech CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook praising Trump and offering gifts to him.

Earlier this year, Vance showed off a picture of him from "South Park" in a show of support for being made fun of on the series.

“Well, I’ve finally made it,” Vance tweeted.

Vance may be having second thoughts about praising the show as the latest episode featured himself and Trump in an intimate moment in bed at the White House. The series also features a plot line of Satan and Trump having a baby together and Vance trying to kill the unborn baby, as reported by Variety.

Benzinga reached out to the White House for comment and did not hear back.

If the latest episode is any indication, Parker and Stone aren't ready to slow down on their poking fun of the president and the White House administration.

"It's not that we got all political," Parker told the New York Times. "It's that politics became pop culture."

Parker said that "South Park" has offended both the left and right sides of the political spectrum in the past.

"We're just down-the-middle guys."

While the White House did not offer comment to Benzinga or to the New York Times, the administration previously commented on "South Park" earlier this year.

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety earlier.

Rogers said the popularity of "South Park" was hitting record lows, which, based on rising viewership, could be the complete opposite.

Read Also: Trump’s White House Build Gets The South Park Treatment In Halloween Episode: Here’s How To Watch

Good and Bad News for Paramount Skydance

"South Park" has been a long-running staple of Comedy Central, the cable network owned by Paramount Skydance.

Ratings for the show have surged thanks to the plotlines around Trump. Viewership is up more than double from 2023, when the last full season aired.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the media company has to decide if it wants to push back on the Trump content and the fact that the company could see Trump turn on them anytime.

Paramount Skydance is the recent merger between two media companies, which received the blessing from the Trump administration after a long delay. The Trump administration recently showed support for the media company to emerge as the victor in a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, warning other companies that they may face regulatory hurdles if they try to bid.

In the interview with the New York Times, Stone said the "South Park" creators have not received any pushback on the new episodes from Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison or new executives at the company.

"They're letting us do whatever we want," Stone said.

The question for Paramount Skydance, its investors and the White House is whether the free range will continue or if the show could end up hurting the media company's attempt at future deals.

Paramount Skydance Shares Surge in 2025

Paramount Skydance stock is up 1.79% to $15.65 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $9.95 to $20.86. Paramount Skydance shares are up 32.8% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock