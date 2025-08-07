South Park Takes On Kristi Noem Shooting Dogs, JD Vance As Trump Assistant: VP Says 'I've Finally Made It'

Animated hit comedy series "South Park" might make fun of the entire cabinet of President Donald Trump before season 27 is over.

What Happened: After satirizing Trump in the premiere episode, the second episode focused heavily on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and featured Vice President J.D. Vance for the first time.

The second episode of the new season features a plot centered on Noem that includes making fun of her past admission to shooting a family dog, as reported by Variety.

When the character Mr. Mackey is let go as the school counselor, he joins the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to receive a $50,000 bonus and $125,000 salary.

Noem welcomes Mackey to the team.

"A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what's important means doing what's hard," Noem says in a video.

The video then cuts to Noem jumping out of the ICE vehicle to shoot an innocent puppy. Noem shoots another puppy after another statement in the recruitment video.

Mackey, Noem and other ICE agents then raid a local production of "Dora the Explorer Live!" that is said to be "filed with illegals."

The episode later features Mackey going to Mar-a-Lago, which is parodied as the hit TV series "Fantasy Island," featuring Trump as Mr. Roarke and Vance as Tattoo.

Mackey, Trump and Satan are then set to have relations at the resort, before Vance offers to help.

"Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's a**hole, boss?" Vance asks.

Why It’s Important: Ahead of the episode, ICE shared pictures on X praising the show's portrayal of the government agency. After the episode aired, Vance showed off a picture of him and Trump in pride. And so far, Trump has not lashed out at the show publicly.

"Well, I've finally made it," Vance tweeted.

Conservative journalist Charlie Kirk, who was also mocked during the episode with Eric Cartman, also praised the show on X. Cartman, using Kirk's persona, debates classmates during the episode and edits videos to his advantage to show him winning debates.

It would appear that Vance and Kirk might just be proud to be featured in an episode of "South Park" or that they have not watched the episode. Or, perhaps, neither realizes that they are being spoofed.

With the recently completed merger between Paramount Global PARAPARAA and SkyDance Media, the company now trades as Paramount Skydance PSKY as of Thursday.

A reshuffling of executives has the person who helped fire Stephen Colbert from CBS in charge of "South Park," which could limit how much they make fun of the Trump administration.

The latest episode shows "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have no signs of slowing down when it comes to aiming content around Trump and his administration team.

The White House has already spoken out about the show.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety after the premiere episode.

Rogers said “the Left” has been targeting the offensive content in South Park for years, but is now praising the animated comedy.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Paramount recently renewed South Park, striking a new five-year deal with Parker and Stone for 50 new episodes.

