Trump's White House Build Gets The South Park Treatment In Halloween Episode: Here's How To Watch

In 2025, the hit animated comedy "South Park" has ramped up its anti-Trump storylines with episodes featuring President Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook, all used to make fun of the current White House administration.

The newest episode focuses on the demolition of the East Wing of the White House and comes as Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) receives the Trump administration's support for a potential merger with Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD).

New "South Park" Episode

Viewership for "South Park" episodes featuring Trump have seen an increase in 2025 with the show poking fun at various policies and parts o the administration.

A new Halloween episode titled "The Woman in the Hat" will premiere on Friday, Oct. 31, on Comedy Central, deviating from its traditional Wednesday air date, as reported by Variety. The episode premieres at 10 p.m. ET.

For those without Comedy Central, the episode will be released on streaming platform Paramount+ on Saturday.

The episode is the second of the new Season 28. It will feature a plot involving the demolition of the White House’s east wing and the construction of a new ballroom, mirroring the current state of the Trump administration.

Friday's episode will feature Noem and Stephen Miller, two members of the White House administration, along with Trump and Satan, who plays his lover in seasons 27 and 28.

The episode features a "disruptive spirit from the east wing" that could end up haunting members of the White House administration.

Future episodes in Season 28 are planned for Wednesdays, with dates of Nov. 12, Nov. 26, and Dec. 10. The show has switched to an every-other-week Wednesday release, but has changed this several times.

Trump Administration Supports Paramount, Will Things Changed?

Paramount Skydance completed its merger with approval from the Trump administration, an event that followed Paramount unit CBS settling a lawsuit with the president.

The Trump administration showed support to Paramount Skydance in recent months, even with the animated show poking fun at the president.

With a potential bidding war brewing for Warner Bros. Discovery, the Trump administration even cautioned bidders that weren't named Paramount Skydance.

“Who owns Warner Bros. Discovery is every important to the administration,” a senior Trump administration official told the New York Post. “The Warner board needs to think very seriously not just on the price competition but which player in the suitor pool has been successful getting a deal done.”

The senior administration official went on to say that this "points to the Ellisons," a reference to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and his father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a longtime ally of Trump and one of the top owners of the media company.

Paramount Skydance has made recent changes to its CBS News division in a push to end what it calls left-wing bias. The company also announced it would end Stephen Colbert's late-night show, a move that pleased the president.

The media company signed a five-year $1.5 billion deal with "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and so far has given them the ability to keep poking fun at the president, but the question could be how long until the president asks for this to stop.

Following the season 27 premiere of "South Park," the White House offered a response to the depiction of Trump.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety.

Rogers said “the Left” has gone after South Park’s offensive content for years but is now praising the animated comedy.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

The new episode poking fun at the demolition of the White House could go too far and touch a nerve with the president.

A recent YouGov poll found that 53% of voters polled said they were against Trump's decision to demolish the East Wing, with only 28% saying they were in favor of the move.

