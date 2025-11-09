Donald Trump Says Democrats Are 'Cracking Like Dogs' on Shutdown, Claims Progress on Ending Filibuster

President Donald Trump‘s recent comments on Democrats and the filibuster, shared on Truth Social, have sparked a heated debate.

On Sunday, Trump posted a contentious message on Truth Social. He alleged that Democrats were “cracking like dogs” in reaction to his suggestion to abolish the filibuster.

He argued that Republicans need to “blow up” the filibuster to achieve policy victories, such as Voter ID, which have been long desired but never realized.

“The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER!,” he wrote in the post.

“Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST "BLOW UP" THE FILIBUSTER, AND APPROVE HUNDREDS OF LONG SOUGHT, BUT NEVER GOTTEN, POLICY WINS LIKE, AS JUST A SMALL EXAMPLE, VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION). Only a LOSER would not agree to doing this!,” he added.

Also Read: Trump Administration’s Upcoming Strategic Investments Spark Frenzy as Investors Watch Closely

According to a report by CNN, Trump has repeatedly encouraged Senate Republicans to reopen the government by abolishing the filibuster. Trump is of the view that this action would solve the ongoing crisis and put him back in a strong position following a difficult week in his second term.

However, conservative commentator Brendan Buck, in a conversation with MSNBC, contended that terminating the filibuster would be a “really bad idea.”

Buck cautioned that such an action could result in a significant expansion of government when Democrats regain power, allowing them to enact policies like Medicare for all, which Republicans have consistently opposed.

Why It Matters: The filibuster, a procedural rule in the Senate that requires 60 votes to end debate on most topics and move to a vote, has been a contentious issue in American politics.

Trump’s comments have reignited the debate on its relevance and potential misuse. While some argue that the filibuster ensures bipartisan cooperation, others believe it is used as a tool to block legislation.

The impact of abolishing the filibuster could have far-reaching implications for future policy-making and the balance of power in the Senate.

Read Next

Donald Trump Faces Broad Discontent as 60% Americans Disapprove of His Economic Leadership

Image: Shutterstock/Gdisalvo