Bernie Sanders Says Trump's Cuts To Obamacare Must Be Axed Or Else Premiums Will Rise By 75%: 'No One Can Afford That'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that Congress should reverse what he called "Trump's cuts to the Affordable Care Act," warning that premiums could spike by roughly three-quarters for millions if enhanced federal subsidies lapse at year's end.

Democrats Tie Subsidies To Funding Bill Showdown

The push comes as Democrats say they won't back a short-term spending bill to keep the government open unless Republicans agree to extend the ACA's expiring premium aid. This standoff could make the subsidy renewal a centerpiece of shutdown talks.

“We pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for health care. And it's going to get much worse. As a result of Trump's cuts to the Affordable Care Act, premiums will rise, on average, by 75% for 20 million Americans. No one can afford that,” Sanders said in his social media post.

Bernie Sanders Cites Data On Premium Spike

He was referencing projections from the independent health policy research organisation KFF, which show that, if the enhanced ACA tax credits expire after December, out-of-pocket premiums would jump by more than 75% on average for most enrollees. KFF data shows sign-ups have climbed to a record 24.3 million this year, driven in part by those subsidies.

Democrats are signaling they want the subsidy extension in any funding measure. According to a report by The Hill, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday that Democrats are "totally united" on the issue.

On Sunday, he amplified the message on X, stating, "Donald Trump and the Republicans did this. They promised to lower prices on DAY ONE. THEY LIED TO YOU."

GOP Pushback And Looming Rate Hike Pressure

Republicans have argued that the expanded aid was temporary and costly, according to an Associated Press report. Some leaders say health policy should not be tied to a stopgap funding bill. But a shutdown fight could also become the vehicle to renew the subsidies, with swing-district Republicans wary of sticker shock in 2026 if Congress fails to act.

Industry data show many insurers proposing double-digit rate hikes as the enhanced credits sunset, intensifying pressure to strike a deal.

