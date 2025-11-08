President Donald Trump's approval rating has continued to drop, with the latest poll showing a significant decline, raising concerns for the Republican Party as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

The Emerson College poll, published on Friday, reveals a 4-point drop in Trump's approval since October. His approval now stands at 41%, while disapproval has risen to 49%.

This marks a notable shift from the beginning of his second term, when his approval was at 49% and disapproval at 41%. As per the poll, these plummeting numbers come as the nation's longest government shutdown continues with no end in sight, as neither party appears willing to negotiate on reopening the government.

The poll also revealed troubling signs for Republicans as they head into the 2026 midterm elections. When asked about the generic congressional ballot for 2026, 44% of voters said they would support the Democratic candidate, while 40% backed the Republican candidate, with 16% remaining undecided.

Notably, Democrats appear more motivated to vote, with 71% expressing enthusiasm for the midterms, compared to 60% of Republicans and 42% of independents.

Also Read: Donald Trump Faces Broad Discontent as 60% Americans Disapprove of His Economic Leadership

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, noted that Trump’s approval has “flipped” since the first poll of his second administration.

He highlighted that Trump has lost support across several key groups, including a 12-point drop in approval among Republican voters (from 91% to 79%), an intensifying disapproval among independents (from 44% to 51%), and a significant shift among Hispanic voters (from 39% to 54%).

However, despite this advantage, the Democratic Party still faces challenges. Only 35% of voters view the Democrats favorably, while 47% hold an unfavorable view. On the other hand, the Republican Party has a slightly better favorability rating, with 44% of voters viewing the party positively and 44% negatively.

The poll also found that Trump's presence could hurt Republicans in the midterms, with 43% of voters stating they would vote to oppose Trump, 29% to support him, and 28% indicating he would not be a factor in their vote.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters from November 3-4, with a credibility interval of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Read Next

Trump’s Economic Approval Rating Takes A Dive, Latest Survey Reveals