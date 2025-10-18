Trump's Economic Approval Rating Takes A Dive, Latest Survey Reveals

President Donald Trump‘s economic approval rating has experienced a significant decline.

According to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, there seems to be a growing negative sentiment among Americans towards the economy in Q3.

The survey revealed that there is a slump in President Trump’s net approval rating on the economy, which now stands at 42%, with a disapproval rating of 55%. This -13 net approval is the lowest ever recorded in any CNBC survey during Trump’s two terms.

Trump’s overall approval rating also witnessed a dip, falling to 44% from 46%, while disapproval increased by 1 percentage point to 52%. This follows the second-term trend of Trump’s economic approval rating trailing behind his overall approval rating.

The survey, carried out from October 8-12, found that 53% of respondents attribute the potential economic fallout from the shutdown to Republicans in Congress and the president, while 37% blame Democrats.

The public approval for Trump’s policies on inflation and cost of living was a mere 34%, with a disapproval rating of 62%. These are the worst figures of the three CNBC surveys conducted during the president’s second term.

The public’s perception of the economy has become increasingly negative, with 27% rating the economy as good or excellent and 72% describing it as just fair or poor. Only 32% of the public anticipates the economy to improve next year, marking the lowest level since March 2024.

The plummeting approval rating for President Trump’s economic policies signifies growing public discontent. The survey results reflect the public’s dissatisfaction with the handling of inflation and cost of living issues, as well as the economic fallout from the shutdown.

This could potentially influence the political landscape and policy-making decisions in the future. The negative outlook for the economy also raises concerns about the economic recovery and growth prospects for the coming year.

