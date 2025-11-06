Bernie Sanders Says Democratic Victories Show People 'Sick And Tired' Of Trumpism

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said a string of Democratic victories on Tuesday, including Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral race, delivers a clear message for 2026: that voters are rejecting "Trumpism."

Bernie Sanders Hails Mamdani, Decries ‘Trumpism’

In a video he posted on Wednesday, Sanders congratulated New York City’s mayor-elect Mamdani and called his run an "extraordinary campaign," arguing the results reflect broad frustration with the former president's movement and health-care agenda.

"The message of last night is people all over this country are sick and tired of Trumpism, they're sick and tired of an administration that wants to destroy their health care," Sanders said, adding that Mamdani's grassroots bid showed how a low-polling outsider could defeat well-funded opponents. He also hailed Mamdani's journey from "1% in the polls" to City Hall as "one of the great political upsets in modern American history."

Progressive Backing And Upset Wins Across Multiple States

Sanders was an early and visible booster for Mamdani, stumping at rallies and urging progressives to line up behind the 34-year-old democratic socialist. Mamdani won the New York race over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, capping a night Democrats framed as a referendum on cost-of-living and health care.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sanders broadened his argument beyond New York. "What happens in Virginia or New Jersey or New York City is a bit different. But I think there was a common theme last night, and that is people all over this country are rejecting Trumpism," he said, warning of steep premium hikes if health-care protections are rolled back.

Sander’s Critique Of Party Leadership

The Vermont senator, according to a Fox News account, criticized Democratic leaders for withholding support from Mamdani in New York and Senate hopeful Graham Platner in Maine, predicting that Platner will win. He argued party leadership is out of step with Americans by defending the status quo and the inequalities it produces.

Democrats bagged additional wins this week, with Rep. Mikie Sherrill being elected to the New Jersey legislature, California's Proposition 50 redistricting being passed and the party maintaining its edge on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court through justice retention votes.

