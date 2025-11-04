Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor Race, Abigail Spanberger Becomes Virginia's First Female Governor In Historic Democratic Win

On Tuesday, Wall Street futures edged lower as Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) made history in Virginia, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to become the state's first female governor in a closely watched race that flipped control of the governor's mansion. In New York, Democratic contendor Zohran Mamdani won against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Spanberger's Win Marks Major Shift in Virginia Politics

Former congresswoman Spanberger secured a decisive victory over Winsome Earle-Sears, earning 56.1% of the vote compared to her Republican opponent's 43.7%, according to the Associated Press.

The win represents a significant Democratic comeback in the commonwealth, where local issues are intertwined with the national political climate.

President Donald Trump's influence over the Republican Party may have hindered Earle-Sears' chances, the report said.

Markets Dip As Investors React To Political Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures were trading lower at the time of writing, with Dow futures slipping 94 points, or 0.2%, to 47,114. S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% to 6,775.50, while Nasdaq futures dropped 1.07% to 25,301.50.

The drop also comes amid growing talk of a potential AI bubble, intensified by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry's purchase of more than $1 billion in put options on Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR).

Mikie Sherrill Wins New Jersey's Gubernatorial Race

In New Jersey's 2025 gubernatorial race, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill emerged victorious, according to the Associated Press, with 63% of votes counted.

Sherrill secured 57.0% of the vote, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who received 42.5%.

The highly anticipated New York City mayoral race wraps up tonight, featuring Democratic nominee Mamdani, former Gov. Cuomo running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani has won the race, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump has endorsed independent candidate Cuomo in the mayoral race.

NBC News reported that the Mamdani–Cuomo race remains too early to call.

Abbott's Tariff Remark On New Yorkers Moving To Texas Draws Backlash

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) sparked controversy late Tuesday after posting on X, formerly Twitter, that he would "impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC" once polls closed.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

