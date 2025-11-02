Paychecks Stop, Delays Soar: Air Traffic Controllers Struggle To Keep Planes Moving Amid Shutdown

As the federal government shutdown stretches into its second month, air traffic controller shortages are worsening nationwide, leading to mounting delays and disruptions at major airports across the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an unusually long list of staffing triggers on Friday, a signal that multiple air traffic control centers are operating below adequate staffing levels.

At least 11 airports reported staffing-related delays late Friday, according to FAA advisories. Among them were the three main New York City airports, John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International, all of which were also affected by strong winds and poor weather conditions.

Data from FlightAware showed that nearly half of all departures from LaGuardia were delayed. Combined, the three airports recorded more than 800 flight delays and cancellations on Friday evening, reports the Insider.

"JFK, Newark, and LaGuardia are all under FAA traffic restrictions this evening because of high winds and reduced staffing in multiple air traffic control centers," the New York City Emergency Management Department said in a statement on Friday.

"More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen. Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status," he added.

Other major airports, including Nashville International, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, also experienced disruptions tied to limited staffing levels.

Since the government shutdown began on October 1, the nation's aviation system has faced growing strain as air traffic controllers continue working without pay. Many received their first $0 paycheck on October 28, compounding concerns over morale and safety, reports the outlet.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has repeatedly warned that the ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need to address the long-standing controller shortage, an issue that predates the current shutdown but has now reached critical levels.

