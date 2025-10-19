Airline Workers Rally To Support Air Traffic Controllers Amid Shutdown: 'We Just Need Government To Rally Around Us, Too'

In the wake of the ongoing government shutdown, a wave of solidarity is being observed within the airline industry.

Airline pilots, flight attendants, and their Canadian counterparts are stepping up to provide free meals to air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay.

Since the shutdown commenced on October 1, controllers have been receiving partial paychecks. However, they are anticipated to see no income on their October 28 pay stubs.

While back pay is expected once the shutdown is resolved, immediate financial concerns such as rent, mortgages, and childcare costs remain unaddressed.

According to a report by the Insider, the president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Nick Daniels, confirmed that air traffic controllers affected by the shutdown are receiving free food.

Also Read: Trump’s Approval Rating Down Amid Government Shutdown and National Guard Action

This act of support is being echoed by various groups within the airline industry, including the Air Line Pilots Association, the Association of Flight Attendants, and Teamsters Local 357.

Union representative and controller based in Washington, D.C., Pete LeFevre, voiced his concerns, stating, “Here we have airline pilots, flight attendants, and companies that are all rallying around their air traffic controllers. Now we just need the government to rally around us, too.”

Aviation safety consultant Anthony Brickhouse assured that there should not be immediate safety concerns. However, he warned that “the longer this situation plays out, it could definitely turn into a safety threat.”

This act of solidarity within the airline industry highlights the immediate impact of the government shutdown on its workers. While the gesture of providing free meals is a temporary solution, it underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the shutdown.

The potential safety threat, as warned by Brickhouse, also adds to the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for swift action.

Read Next

Wall Street Braces For Earnings Amidst Shutdown And Tariff Fears

Image: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff