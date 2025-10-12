Trump's Approval Rating Down Amid Government Shutdown and National Guard Action

In the wake of the ongoing government shutdown entering its third week, recent polls indicate a decline in President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings.

The continuous government shutdown and the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago have negatively affected President Trump’s approval ratings.

Despite Trump attributing the shutdown to the Democrats’ demand for extended health care coverage, polls suggest that a significant number of Americans blame the Republicans and Trump more than the Congressional Democrats for the shutdown.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted from October 4-6 showed Trump’s approval rating at 39%. This poll, which surveyed 1,648 U.S. adult citizens, had a margin of error of around 3.5%.

The same poll found that 41% of Americans are more likely to blame Republicans and Trump for the shutdown than Congressional Democrats (30%), while 23% believe both parties share equal responsibility.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from October 3-7 put Trump’s approval rating at 40%. This poll, which surveyed 1,154 U.S. adults nationwide, had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The poll also showed that 58% of Americans believe the president should only deploy armed troops to confront external threats.

As of October 10, Trump’s average approval rating was 45.3%, according to RealClearPolitics, and 43% on average, according to the New York Times.

A Gallup poll conducted between September 2 and 16 found that 40% of respondents approved of Trump's job performance, consistent with the previous month's results.

Gallup's historical data indicates that Trump's September approval ratings during both his first and current terms — as the 45th and 47th U.S. president remain lower than those of any other modern president at the same stage of their tenure.

The decline in President Trump’s approval ratings amidst the government shutdown and the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago is a significant development. The polls reflect public sentiment towards the handling of these two critical issues.

The fact that a larger portion of Americans blame the Republicans and Trump for the shutdown than Congressional Democrats could potentially influence future political dynamics.

The deployment of troops within the country, which is generally reserved for external threats, has also been met with disapproval by a majority of Americans, indicating a potential shift in public opinion on domestic security measures.

