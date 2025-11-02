Obama Rallies For Democrats In Virginia, New Jersey—Slams Trump Ahead Of Key Governor Races

Former President Barack Obama campaigned on Saturday for Democratic candidates running for governor in Virginia and New Jersey, aiming at the Donald Trump administration ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Virginia Rally In Norfolk

According to Reuters, Obama visited Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, to campaign for Abigail Spanberger.

He attacked Trump’s use of the National Guard in American cities and his tariff policy.

“Every day this White House offers people a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness,” Obama said at the rally.

Obama also expressed surprise at the speed with which universities, law firms, and business executives chose to “bend the knee” to please Trump.

Millions of people recently took part in "No Kings Day" protests held across dozens of cities in the United States, denouncing President Donald Trump’s leadership style.

New Jersey Event Supports Sherrill

The former president continued his criticism of White House policies when he visited Newark for Mikie Sherrill. Obama cited the federal shutdown and the $300 million ballroom and other White House renovation projects.

Poll Numbers Show Democratic Leads

Tabular summary based on RealClearPolling data for the 2025 Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races:

State Leading Candidate (Party) Leading % Opponent Candidate (Party) Opponent % Lead Margin (Points) Virginia Abigail Spanberger (D) 50.7% Winsome Earle-Sears (R) 43.1% 7.6 New Jersey Mikie Sherrill (D) 48.9% Jack Ciattarelli (R) 45.6% 3.3

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.