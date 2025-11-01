Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Blast Trump's White House Bathroom Makeover: 'Millions Of Americans Will Face...Quadruple Health Insurance Premiums'

President Donald Trump came under fire on Friday for focusing on a White House bathroom renovation.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the move as millions of Americans prepare for sharply higher health insurance premiums.

Democrats Criticize Trump’s Bathroom Post

Jeffries wrote on X, “With the start of open enrollment tomorrow, millions of Americans will face double, triple, or even quadruple health insurance premiums as a result of the Republican shutdown.” However, “the least popular president in modern American history is busy redecorating a bathroom.”

Schumer posted separately, “Donald Trump actually cares more about his toilet than he does about fixing your healthcare.”

Both Democrats responded to Trump’s Truth Social post about renovating the Lincoln Bathroom.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” the U.S. president posted. “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble.”

See Also: Obama Warns 47 Million Americans Face Food Shortages As Courts Force Trump To Restore SNAP Benefits

Open Enrollment Begins Saturday

Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace begins Nov. 1, and individuals who enroll by December 15th will begin receiving coverage on January 1st. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 15, 2026.

Enhanced Premium Tax Credits Set To Expire

Enhanced premium tax credits expire on December 31 unless Congress extends them.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) estimates subsidized Marketplace enrollees’ out-of-pocket premium payments will be 114% higher on average without the enhanced tax credits.

People earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level (about $62,600 for an individual or $128,600 for a family of four) will still qualify for tax credits, though the financial support will be sharply reduced. Those with incomes above 400% of the poverty level will no longer be eligible for any assistance.

Budget Reconciliation Law Eliminates Repayment Limits

The 2025 budget reconciliation law eliminates tax credit repayment limits starting with the 2026 plan year.

According to KFF, Marketplace enrollees will be required to repay the full amount of any excess premium tax credits when filing their 2026 taxes.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed willingness in October to discuss the tax credit issue with Democrats, stating her adult children’s premiums would double.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Image via Shutterstock/ TippaPatt

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.