Obama Warns 47 Million Americans Face Food Shortages As Courts Force Trump To Restore SNAP Benefits

Former President Barack Obama tweeted on Friday that more than 47 million Americans, including one in five children, lack steady and affordable access to healthy food. Obama noted that more families are relying on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as the cost of living continues to rise.

Republicans Face Pressure On Benefits

In the same series of tweets, Obama also stated: “Republicans need to act now to make sure those benefits are available to people who depend on them. If they don’t, millions of children, seniors, and low-income Americans will go hungry ahead of the holidays.”

Court Orders Food Assistance Action

Obama's call for action came as two separate federal rulings on Friday temporarily halted the administration’s attempt to suspend SNAP benefits. A judge in Massachusetts made a similar decision in a case filed by 22 Democratic attorneys general and the District of Columbia, while a judge in Rhode Island issued an order in a case brought by U.S. cities and nonprofit organizations.

Following the rulings, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted that "a court has ordered the America First president to feed the hungry."

Trump Responds To Court Rulings

Late Friday, President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, saying government lawyers "do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available." "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and reopen the government," Trump said, adding that he had instructed attorneys to ask the court for clarification on how to fund SNAP.

The U.S. President also shared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office number and urged SNAP recipients to call Senate Democrats.

Schumer had stated earlier that Trump is “lying and manufacturing a hunger crisis,” accusing the president of “using Americans as hostages.”

Political Dispute Over Shutdown Responsibility

Democratic Gov. Walz earlier posted, "Trump’s the first-ever president to let people go hungry during a shutdown," noting that Republicans control the White House, House, and Senate.

