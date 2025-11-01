Former Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted

Elon Musk once received backing from Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, amidst public feud with the President.

Cohen extended his support to Musk after a series of public disagreements between Musk and Trump. Musk, who was previously a staunch supporter of Trump, publicly criticized Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk's criticism of Trump included allegations of the president's involvement in the Epstein files, and his claim that the Republicans would not have won the 2024 elections without his support.

Cohen, who had his own public fallout with Trump and served a prison sentence for various charges, has since emerged as a vocal critic of the president.

He reached out to Musk, messaging on X, “@elonmusk I told you this would happen. If you want to know how to fight political guerrilla warfare, DM me! Otherwise, you lose.”

In a Substack post, Cohen also cautioned Musk that Trump has “the full weight of the federal government behind him,” and that Musk “made the classic mistake of believing he was untouchable.”

"Let me make something crystal clear: no one; not Bannon, not Jared, not Rudy, not me, and definitely not Elon, has ever been more important to Trump than Trump. The ‘bromance' is never about you. It's about what he can extract from you. Your loyalty. Your power. Your credibility. Your money. And when it's over, it's not just over; it's scorched earth," he wrote.

The public spat between Musk and Trump could potentially influence the tech industry and the wider business sector, given the substantial clout both individuals hold.

Cohen’s offer to help Musk could indicate a shift in alliances and power dynamics, with potential implications for future political and business developments.

