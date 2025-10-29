White House Purges Biden-Appointed Arts Panel As Trump Pushes Ballroom And Triumphal Arch

The White House on Tuesday dismissed all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), the federal advisory panel that reviews major design and architectural proposals in the nation's capital, as President Donald Trump advances an aggressive building agenda in and around the Executive Mansion.

Ballroom And Arch Plans Drive Commission Shake-Up

The Washington Post first reported the firings, which removed commissioners appointed by former President Joe Biden to terms that were to extend through 2028.

A White House official, in a statement shared with The Hill, said: "We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies."

The shake-up comes as the administration proceeds with a $300 million White House ballroom project and explores a triumphal arch near a key gateway into the District from Virginia, across the Potomac from Arlington National Cemetery.

CFA's History And Expanding Federal Advisory Mandate

Crews last week demolished the East Wing to clear space for the ballroom, a plan whose price tag officials acknowledge has grown from $200 million. Separately, the arch concept is being scoped for federal land that would trigger external design reviews, as per The Post.

The Commission of Fine Arts was created by Congress in 1910 to advise on the placement of statues and monuments. Over the decades, its remit expanded to include public buildings, parks, and other federal works in Washington. Although its role is advisory, presidents have long sought the commission's views on prominent projects.

New Appointments Loom As Key Reviews Proceed

Tuesday's firings position Trump to install new commissioners as key decisions loom. Administration officials have already routed the ballroom plans through the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), which now has a Trump-appointed majority, even as the White House considers whether the CFA must review them. The Post reported the CFA would likely weigh in on the proposed arch, which sits outside the White House's typical exemptions.

The action is also part of a broader boardroom shuffle in Trump's opening months, including removals at the NCPC. Biden, for his part, replaced several Trump CFA and NCPC appointees in 2021, arguing at the time that the panels needed to better reflect contemporary design expertise and diversity.

