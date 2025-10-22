Hillary Clinton Says Trump Is 'Destroying' The White House, Ted Cruz Claps Back With 'At Least He Didn't Steal The Silverware'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took to X on Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump after Hillary Clinton criticized the construction of a $250 million ballroom at the White House.

Clinton Slams Trump's $250 Million White House Renovation

Clinton posted on X, highlighting the White House's East Wing demolition to make way for the ballroom, writing: "It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it."

The image noted Trump's claim that the construction "wouldn't interfere" with the existing White House structure.

Cruz Responds To Clinton With Sarcastic Comment

Cruz responded by sharing Clinton's post and adding a one-line quip: "At least he didn't steal the silverware."

Cruz was apparently taking a dig at Clinton. In 2001, Hillary and Bill Clinton left the White House with $190,027 in gifts, including expensive china, silverware, furniture, and artworks from donors and friends, which had previously become a point of political mockery, reported The Washington Post at the time.

The exchange quickly gained attention on social media, with supporters of both figures weighing in.

Critics of Trump have long scrutinized his spending on the White House and other personal projects, while allies often use humor to counter allegations of misuse of public funds.

See Also: Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere' Policy, With Even 1 Remote Day Counting As Full Week: Report

Trump Defends $250 Million White House Ballroom Amid Backlash

President Trump defended the $250 million White House East Wing ballroom project, calling it a modernization effort that is "completely separate from the White House itself" and "pays total respect to the existing building," reported CBS News.

He told senators in the Rose Garden, "Oh, that’s music to my ears, I love that sound… I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money," emphasizing that private donors fully funded the project.

Eric Trump defended the project on X, tweeting: "The ballroom will be spectacular… unlike your work in Haiti."

Political commentator Alex Pfeiffer also weighed in, adding: "A Clinton would never defile the White House."

Democratic Leaders Criticize The Cost And Timing

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump's White House ballroom project on X, highlighting the rising cost of living.

She said, "Donald Trump can’t hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized the project as well, saying it is "ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



