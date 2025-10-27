China Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Taiwan As Trump Prepares To Meet With Xi Jinping: Beijing Calls It 'Combat Oriented Training'

Chinese state media said a formation of H-6K bombers flew near Taiwan for "simulated confrontation drills" in recent days, publicizing the flights just ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in South Korea, on the sidelines of a regional summit.

Chinese State TV Touts Combat-Oriented Drills Near Taiwan

According to a Reuters report, China Central Television's military channel said on its Weibo account that units from the Eastern Theater Command conducted "combat-oriented training," adding, "Several J-10 fighters flew in combat formation to a designated target airspace, and multiple H-6K bombers went to the waters and airspace around Taiwan island to carry out simulated confrontation drills."

Footage Shows Bomb Drops, Ambiguous Coastline Views

The H-6K is a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons, according to open-source assessments. State media said the drills were intended to defend national sovereignty and "safeguard the peace and happiness of hundreds of millions of people."

The report included video of bombs being dropped. In one clip, according to Reuters, an officer stated that "coast of Taiwan can be clearly made out," although the footage did not clearly show land.

Context As Beijing Pressure Rises, Trump–Xi Talks Loom

Taiwan's Defense Ministry has reported routine Chinese military activity in recent daily bulletins but did not flag unusual levels early this week. According to a separate Reuters report, Beijing has intensified its pressure on the island, even as it claims to seek "peaceful reunification," a message reiterated by senior Chinese officials over the weekend at commemorations marking 80 years since Taiwan was transferred from Japanese rule at the end of World War II.

The flights add a new military backdrop to this week's expected Trump–Xi conversation. According to a Fox News report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Sunday that Taiwan should not be worried about the talks.

It is worth noting that Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and has long relied on U.S. support under the Taiwan Relations Act, which commits Washington to provide arms "of a defensive character" and maintain the capacity to resist coercion.

