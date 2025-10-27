Kamala Harris Admits Regret Over Not Urging Biden To Drop 2024 Bid, Says She Might Consider Running Again In 2028

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that she regrets not speaking to former President Joe Biden about reconsidering his 2024 re-election bid, citing concerns about the physical and mental demands of a high-stakes campaign.

Harris Questions Biden's Ability To Handle Campaign Demands

In an interview with BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Harris reflected on whether she should have urged Biden not to run.

"I do reflect on whether I should have had a conversation with him, urging him not to run for re-election," she said.

Harris emphasized that her concern was not about his ability to perform presidential duties, but about managing the gruelling energy and endurance required for a campaign, especially against President Donald Trump.

"There was a serious difference between running for the office and conducting the duties of being president," she said.

Hesitation Rooted In Fear Of Perceived Self-Interest

Harris also explained why she hesitated to speak up, noting the risk of being seen as advancing her own political ambitions.

"Part of the issue there was that it would – would it have actually been an effective and productive conversation, given what would otherwise appear to be my self-interest?" Harris said.

Her reflections come amid broader debate over whether Biden's health and stamina were adequately considered during his 2024 campaign.

Books such as Original Sin have suggested aides may have downplayed signs of physical decline, though Biden's team denied any mental incapacity.

See Also: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Blames Trump's Policies For Rising Costs, Strained Canada Ties

Kamala Harris Hints At 2028 Presidential Run

Harris hinted she might run for president again in 2028, telling the BBC she was "not done" with politics and remained confident that a woman would eventually occupy the White House.

The former vice president, who lost to Trump in 2024, dismissed polls that labeled her an outsider for the Democratic nomination, saying they would not have deterred her from running for previous offices.

Harris criticized Trump as a "tyrant," citing his alleged attempts to weaponize federal agencies and suppress dissent, including the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Promoting her memoir 107 Days, she reflected on the brief campaign window after Biden's withdrawal and said the late start made winning nearly impossible despite a tight popular vote margin.

She said her commitment to public service continued to drive her.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







