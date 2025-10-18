Trump Reportedly Rebuffs Ukraine Missile Appeal After Putin Call: 'Time To Stop...'

President Donald Trump declined to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, according to a report.

Putin Phone Call Preceded Decision

According to sources cited by Axios, Trump initially indicated a willingness to provide the missiles but changed course after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the White House meeting. Putin expressed strong opposition to Ukraine receiving the missiles.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Meeting Described As Tense

Two sources familiar with the meeting told Axios that Trump was "tough." One described the meeting as "not easy," while another called it "not good," adding that at least "nobody shouted."

See Also: Trump Asks US Supreme Court To Approve Chicago National Guard Troop Deployment

Trump made "several strong statements," and "at some points it got a bit emotional,” according to the report. The meeting ended abruptly when Trump said he would "see what happens next week."

Missile Capabilities And Background

Tomahawk missiles can fly more than 1,000 miles at low altitudes with precision targeting. Over 2,300 have been launched in the past four decades.

The missiles have been a key part of U.S. military operations since the early 1990s. The U.S. recently used 30 Tomahawk missiles in June strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

If approved, their transfer to Ukraine would represent a significant escalation in U.S. military support.

Trump’s Public Statement

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he "strongly suggested to President Putin that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal."

The U.S. president said enough blood has been shed, with property lines defined by "war and guts." Trump added that both countries should "stop where they are," "claim victory," and "let history decide."

Next Steps

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that preparations are underway for the summit, tweeting that "Hungary is the island of PEACE!"

Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin in Budapest following high-level talks between U.S. and Russian officials next week. The exact location of those talks has yet to be determined.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.