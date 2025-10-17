Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Reports $1.4 Million Gambling Windfall On Tax Return: 'I Was Incredibly Lucky'

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has disclosed a substantial gambling win of $1.4 million on his recent tax return, as released by his campaign.

Pritzkers Report Over $10 Million Income For 2024

The joint filing of Pritzker and his wife, MK Pritzker, showed an adjusted gross income of nearly $10.7 million — a sharp rise from the $2.8 million reported in 2023. The surge was driven by $1.43 million in gambling winnings, $4.2 million in capital gains, about $3.9 million in ordinary dividends, and over $800,000 in taxable interest, reported by the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday, citing his 2024 income tax returns released by his campaign on Wednesday.

Pritzker forgoes a salary in his role as governor.

According to the campaign, JB and MK Pritzker paid nearly $3.7 million in federal taxes and over $869,000 in state taxes for 2024, while contributing $3.3 million to personal charitable causes last year.

“I was incredibly lucky,” Pritzker told reporters on Thursday. “You have to be to end up ahead, frankly, going to a casino anywhere.”

He mentioned that he had a lucky streak in blackjack while vacationing in Las Vegas with First Lady MK Pritzker and their friends.

Pritzker called himself an avid card player and stated that he has organized the Chicago Poker Challenge, an event that has raised millions for the Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

The Governor also encouraged people to come to the state of Illinois and gamble in casinos there. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, under Governor Pritzker, Illinois expanded gambling in 2019 by legalizing sports betting, approving six new casinos, and adding more slot machines to help fund a $45 billion infrastructure plan.

Pritzker Faces Criticism Amid Political Tensions

Pritzker’s gambling windfall comes amid a turbulent political climate. Vice President JD Vance recently criticized Pritzker for his handling of Chicago’s rising crime, suggesting that the governor should face consequences. This has sparked discussions about Pritzker’s performance and leadership in Illinois.

Earlier, Pritzker had also been vocal about government overreach, particularly under the Trump administration. His warnings about the normalization of government abuses under the guise of fighting crime have added to the ongoing political debate in the state.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, gambling stocks, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) declined 33.32%, 5.85% and 1.52%, respectively, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

