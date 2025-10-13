Did You Know, María Corina Machado, Who Thanked Trump After Receiving The Nobel Peace Prize, Is A Bitcoin Supporter

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, has been a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) supporter, labeling it as a “vital means of resistance” earlier.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is A Bitcoiner

Machado was honored for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela" and her "struggle" against the Nicolás Maduro regime by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Interestingly, Machado thanked President Donald Trump after receiving the award. Trump’s supporters were aggressively pushing for his Nobel Peace Prize victory leading up to the event.

Amid the flow of congratulatory messages, several Bitcoin-focused X accounts began circulating clips from a 2024 interview in which Machado is seen supporting the apex cryptocurrency.

BTC A ‘Lifeline’ For Venezuelans

Speaking with Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer of the Human Rights Foundation, Machado described Bitcoin as a “lifeline” for Venezuelans during periods of hyperinflation.

"Bitcoin bypasses government imposed exchange rates and thus helps many of our people"," the opposition leader said. "it has evolved from a humanitarian tool to a vital means of resistance."

Machado said that a "new democratic Venezuela" will embrace Bitcoin and that she sees the digital asset becoming part of the country's national reserves.

See Also: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions: 2025, 2026, 2030

Hyperinflation Driving Demand?

Venezuela ranked among the leading Latin American countries in cryptocurrency usage, recording nearly $45 billion in transaction volume during the period between July 2024 and June 2025, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

The Venezuelan bolívar collapsed by almost 98% against the U.S. dollar in the last 10 years, potentially accelerating the shift toward assets that can safeguard savings.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $115,426.81, up 3.12% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock