Trump Strikes Deal To Cut Fertility Drug Costs, Expand Coverage

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that EMD Serono, a Massachusetts-based healthcare company, will lower the price of Gonal-f, a widely used fertility medication, as part of a broader initiative that includes new federal guidance allowing employers to offer fertility benefits separately from standard health insurance plans.

Deal Targets IVF Medication Costs

EMD Serono's Gonal-f will be offered at reduced prices through TrumpRx, a new government-run website that allows patients to purchase medications directly from manufacturers, President Trump said, according to Fortune.

The drug is used in in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments to stimulate ovulation and produce multiple eggs. A single IVF cycle can cost patients thousands of dollars, and many undergo more than one cycle.

FDA To Expedite Drug Approval

The U.S. president said the Food and Drug Administration will work with EMD Serono to fast-track the approval of Pergoveris, another fertility drug currently available in Europe.

New Employer Coverage Framework

The guidance will permit employers to provide fertility benefits separately from major medical plans, similar to how dental and vision benefits are offered, President Trump said.

The announcement follows his February executive order aimed at making IVF more affordable and marks the administration's third pharmaceutical pricing agreement in recent weeks.

Trump pledged during his campaign that insurance would cover all IVF costs, which average $14,000 to $20,000 per cycle.

The initiatives align with Trump's broader proposals to increase U.S. birth rates, including a previously announced $5,000 baby bonus plan.

In March 2025, he introduced the Affordable Childcare Act, which could offer parents up to $12,000, though the measure faces an uncertain path in a divided Congress.

Industry And Patient Response

According to reports, Roger Shedlin, CEO of fertility benefits provider WIN, called the initiatives "steps in the right direction." He said efforts to address medication costs could significantly reduce the overall expense of fertility treatments.

Corinn O’Brien of Birmingham, Alabama, said any effort to reduce IVF costs would be "huge for families." After undergoing three rounds of IVF before giving birth in June, she said medication alone cost between $1,000 and $5,000 per cycle. While covering the entire IVF process "ultimately would be a game changer for families," she added that support with drug costs "is progress and is much appreciated."

