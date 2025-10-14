Trump Declares 'Peace In The Middle East' After Signing Landmark Gaza Deal, Pledges Rebuilding, Abraham Accords Expansion

President Donald Trump celebrated a landmark peace agreement in Gaza, calling it a historic breakthrough that could reshape diplomacy in the Middle East.

Trump Signs Landmark Gaza Peace Deal Ending Two Years of Conflict

On Monday, Trump signed the deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, ending two years of fighting in Gaza.

"At long last, we have peace in the Middle East and it's a very simple expression, peace in the Middle East," Trump said, flanked by dozens of world leaders.

Abraham Accords Expansion And Gaza Reconstruction Part Of 20-Point Peace Plan

The president outlined plans to move forward with phases two, three, and four of a 20-point peace strategy, including rebuilding Gaza.

"We all know how to rebuild and we know how to build better than anybody in the world," he said.

Trump also signaled that more Arab and Muslim-majority nations could join the Abraham Accords, normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump's efforts, calling him "genuinely a man of peace" and noting that Pakistan had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump also credited Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his work on the plan, calling him "the greatest secretary of state in the history of our country."

Global Leaders Praise Trump For Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release

World leaders and prominent figures have lauded President Trump for his role in achieving a historic Middle East milestone.

On X Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted U.S.-Israel unity, posting "Stronger together."

Vice President JD Vance celebrated the safe return of hostages after two years and expressed hope for lasting regional peace.

Former President Joe Biden expressed relief and gratitude for the hostages' release and Gaza civilians' chance to rebuild, commending both his administration's efforts and Trump's role in securing the renewed ceasefire.

Former President Bill Clinton praised Trump, Qatar, and regional actors for keeping negotiations on track, while urging all parties to transform this fragile moment into lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the hostages' release, applauding the courage of their families, Trump's peace efforts, and Netanyahu's determination, while pledging support for Trump's mission to bring lasting peace to the region.

