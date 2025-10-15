Kellyanne Conway Reveals 'People Were Throwing Money at Me' After Trump 2016 Win, Says It Was the Kind of Sums She'll 'Probably Never See Again

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said she faced a flood of lucrative offers after the 2016 election but chose to serve in the White House instead.

Kellyanne Conway Details ‘Life-Changing Money’ After Trump Victory

On Tuesday, in an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, Conway reflected on the attention and financial opportunities she received after helping Donald Trump secure an unexpected victory.

"I will say this: I was also staring at a goldmine of life-changing money because Trump won. People weren't expecting it," Conway said.

"I said, ‘We told you so.' We were on the TV saying, ‘We're going to win Michigan, Wisconsin' — like, roll the tape."

"And people were throwing money at me, and it was a lot of money, the kind I'll probably never see again," Conway continued. "And I thought about it."

Turning Down Eight-Figure Offers To Join White House

When asked about the largest offer she turned down, Conway revealed it was an eight-figure deal to buy her polling firm.

She dismissed the valuation, saying, "I don't think it was worth anything near that." Conway emphasized that her work wasn't about lobbying or political favors, but rather the unique insight she brought to Trump's campaign.

"They weren't really buying access to President Trump because I wouldn't do that," she said.

Despite the financial temptation, Conway decided to join the Trump administration as senior counselor.

She reflected positively on her time in government, saying, "I've never regretted it a single day because I loved my job in the White House and I loved working for candidate Trump and then President Trump."

Conway Registers As Lobbyist And Predicts Trump Victory In 2024

In 2024, Conway registered as a lobbyist for Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk, representing his foundation in U.S. lobbying and promoting awareness of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

She was also expected to encourage lawmakers to attend the Yalta European Strategy annual meeting in Kyiv.

Conway predicted Trump would defeat former Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election, citing his advantage in key battleground states, reported The Hill.

