Arizona Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Against Mike Johnson Over Delay In Swearing-In Of Adelita Grijalva: 'Stop The Political Games'

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D-Ariz.) on Tuesday warned she could take legal action against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) if he continues to delay swearing in Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.).

Mayes Accuses Johnson Of Political Delay Despite Certified Election Win

Mayes accused Johnson of “stop the political games and seat Adelita without delay,” despite Arizona officials certifying her election victory.

"It's way past time for Mike Johnson to stop the political games and seat Adelita without delay," Mayes said in a statement.

"We are keeping every option open to us, including litigation, to hold him accountable."

Johnson has kept the House in recess amid a government funding standoff and said the chamber will "follow customary practice" by swearing in Grijalva when it reconvenes in full legislative session, reported The Hill.

Democrats argue Johnson broke precedent, noting that two Florida Republicans were sworn in during a pro forma session earlier this year.

Legal Threat Escalates As Arizona Presses For Immediate Swearing-In

In a letter to Johnson, Mayes said Grijalva's certified election makes her immediate swearing-in a "simple ministerial duty."

She gave Johnson two days to confirm he will seat her before considering legal action.

Democrats Rally On Social Media As Grijalva's Swearing-In Remains Delayed

Democrats have amplified pressure on the House Speaker via social media.

Grijalva posted on X on Tuesday that she was "marching to Speaker Johnson's office with @DemWomenCaucus and House Democrats to demand I get sworn in."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote, "It's been 21 days since Adelita Grijalva won her election, yet Mike Johnson still hasn't sworn her in… Her constituents deserve a voice in Congress. Swear her in NOW."

Grijalva reposted, highlighting the delay linked to her role as the 218th signer on a petition to release the Epstein files.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) also urged on X, "Swear her in! We're here to demand @AdelitaForAZ be seated and justice for our AZ neighbors."

Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram questioned Johnson about the delay and its connection to the Epstein petition, reported MediaITE.

Johnson denied any link, calling it "another partisan-manufactured thing," and stressed that the Biden-Harris DOJ previously held the files.

He emphasized protecting victims, saying, "You can't just wave a wand and just open the floodgates… We have to make sure that when the files are released, their names are redacted so they don't suffer further harm."

The standoff highlights growing tension between House Democrats pushing for Grijalva's immediate swearing-in and the Republican leadership citing procedural and victim-protection concerns.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

