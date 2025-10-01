Republicans Block Adelita Grijalva Swearing-In, Democrat Hits Back: 'Speaker Johnson Chose To Delay…'

House Republican leaders' refusal to swear in newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) has stalled a discharge petition that could force a vote on Jeffrey Epstein-related files.

GOP Blocks Swearing-In During Pro Forma Session

On Tuesday, speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Republican leaders declined Democrats' requests to swear in Grijalva, saying she will take the oath when the House returns to regular session on Oct. 7.

Grijalva, elected last week to replace her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), had vowed to sign the discharge petition immediately.

Democrats Demand Immediate Oath To Advance Epstein Petition

Grijalva criticized the delay, saying, "There's no reason why I couldn't have been sworn in, and it's very problematic, because we're facing a government shutdown.

We're going to have constituents who have questions, and there is nobody there to answer questions."

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), presiding over the pro forma session, defended the GOP's decision: "Historically, you do it when the House is in session other than pro forma," reported The Hill.

Democrats countered that Florida Republicans had previously been sworn in during similar sessions.

Democrats Slam GOP For Blocking Grijalva, Delaying Epstein File Vote

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) accused Johnson and the GOP of leaving Southern Arizonans “without representation” in a post on X.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) called on Johnson to swear in Grijalva immediately so she can begin work in Washington.

Author Don Winslow noted that Grijalva would be the crucial 218th signature needed to advance the Epstein petition and criticized Senate and House Democratic leaders for not acting.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) urged Johnson to "stop playing games" and seat Grijalva, emphasizing that she was elected to fight for her constituents and Americans nationwide.

Democrats framed the delay as both a denial of representation for Arizonans and a political obstacle to transparency in the Epstein investigation.

Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over Withheld Epstein Files

In July, the Trump administration faced backlash for withholding records related to Epstein, which it had previously suggested contained major revelations about his alleged network.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) accused Johnson of blocking the release of the files, intensifying partisan tensions.

The White House considered releasing new documents, appointing a special prosecutor, and taking executive actions on pedophilia, but the decision to withhold the files angered Trump's supporters and drew skepticism from conservative influencers.

