Donald Trump's Approval Rating Crashes to Record Low — Here's What's Driving the Decline

According to the recent YouGov/Economist poll, President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has taken a nosedive, reaching its lowest point in his second term.

The survey conducted last week has shown a significant drop in President Trump’s approval rating. The poll revealed that only 39% of Americans surveyed approved of Trump’s presidency, a decline from the 41% recorded over the previous three weeks and 40% in mid-August.

This latest survey also marked a record for Trump’s second term, with 57% of Americans expressing disapproval of his handling of the presidency.

The poll indicated a net approval of minus 18, the second-lowest recorded by the YouGov/Economist weekly poll during either of Trump’s terms.

Despite the overall decline, Trump’s approval rating remained higher among registered voters, with 43% approval.

Among 2024 Trump voters, 86% approved of his performance, while 88% of Republicans and 81% of conservatives expressed approval. However, 64% of independent voters and 65% of moderates disapproved of Trump’s handling of his job.

The survey, conducted from September 12 to 15, included 1,567 respondents and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points. The drop in President Trump’s approval rating is significant as it comes in his second term, a time when the president would typically hope to consolidate support.

The fact that the approval rating has reached a record low could indicate growing dissatisfaction among the American public with Trump’s handling of his presidency.

The high disapproval rate among independent voters and moderates could be particularly concerning for the Trump administration, as these groups can often be pivotal in elections.

The survey results may also reflect the impact of recent events and policy decisions on public opinion.

However, it’s worth noting that despite the overall decline, Trump’s approval rating remains relatively high among his core voter base, including Republicans and conservatives.

This suggests that while his overall approval rating may have dropped, his support within his party remains strong.

