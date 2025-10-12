NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Calls Letitia James Indictment Political Retribution Under Trump Administration

Zohran Mamdani called the federal indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James nothing more than political retaliation, saying it's the only thing President Trump has left to offer.

Pattern of Political Targeting

The Indian-origin Democratic nominee told CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on Friday, "Look, I think we’ve seen, whether it be with [former FBI Director] James Comey, whether it be with Attorney General James, that this is not something that Donald Trump is going to stop at any one individual. It’s a feature of his political agenda, and it is the only thing that he can quite deliver on in this moment," according to The Hill.

Personal Risks Acknowledged

Mamdani recognized the personal risks he faces, saying, “I know that when he makes these threats of denaturalizing me, deporting me, arresting me, these are ones that he may intend to deliver on.” He added, “But it's also the price of standing up to that administration — a price many of us are willing to pay if it means standing up for New Yorkers.”

Mamdani, a first-term lawmaker supported by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, won the June 2025 Democratic primary. Trump earlier threatened to cut NYC's federal funding if Mamdani doesn't "do the right thing" as mayor.

Charges Against James

James is facing federal charges for bank fraud and lying to a financial institution about her 2020 home purchase in Norfolk, Virginia. Her arraignment is scheduled for October 24 in Norfolk federal court.

See Also: Appeals Court Blocks Trump From Deploying National Guard In Illinois

On Friday, Warren wrote on X that Trump is “openly seeking revenge on his political opponents,” pointing to the indictments of James and Comey as examples.

Broader Context

Comey previously pleaded not guilty to false statements and obstruction charges stemming from 2020 congressional testimony about the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Last month, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi via Truth Social to investigate political opponents, writing, “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Trump posted “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” on Truth Social after former FBI director’s indictment, calling him “one of the worst human beings”.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old state representative, has previously challenged Trump to a public debate on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts and NYC tax breaks for the wealthy, urging to “cut out the middle man.”

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock