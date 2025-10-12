Sean Duffy Warns Air Traffic Controllers Against Calling In Sick During Shutdown

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned air traffic controllers this week that if they call in sick instead of working without pay during the government shutdown, they could face termination, even though the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is already facing a serious staff shortage.

Controller Absences Trigger Nationwide Flight Delays

During a Thursday interview on Fox Business, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the frustrations of air traffic controllers but stressed that absences are causing major disruptions. "If some of our staff aren't as dedicated as we need, we'll let them go," he said, noting that more than 90% of controllers are still showing up for work, according to Fortune.

Duffy said delays surged from 5% under normal conditions to 53%, making passengers 10 times more likely to face disruptions.

The former television presenter attributed over half of this week's airport delays to air traffic controllers not showing up for work.

Smaller airports in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, faced severe disruptions, while major hubs such as Newark, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas-Fort Worth also reported delays.

Federal Aviation Administration Faces Acute Staffing Crisis

The FAA’s existing controller shortage amplifies the impact of even minimal absences.

According to reports, a Transportation Department spokesperson emphasized on Friday that "if there are rare bad actors who don't show up intentionally and cause disruptions to our operations, consequences are inevitable."

Union Leadership Condemns Coordinated Disruptions

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has emphasized that its members must continue working during the government shutdown. Executive Vice President Mick Devine stated, “NATCA does not condone a coordinated activity that disrupts the national airspace system. Such actions are illegal.”

NATCA President Nick Daniels also acknowledged controllers may need second jobs during the unpaid period, emphasizing the unsustainability of managing essential expenses without paychecks.

