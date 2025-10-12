Adam Schiff Says 'We Will Not Be Intimidated' Amid Trump's Alleged Retaliation Campaign Against Political Foes

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Saturday vowed to stand firm against what he called President Donald Trump's efforts to target political opponents with legal threats and indictments.

Schiff Pushes Back Against Trump's Legal Threats

In a video posted on X, the California Democrat said Trump's "long and growing" list of perceived enemies is no secret, warning that even Republicans may not be shielded from the president's retribution.

"But we will not be intimidated," Schiff said.

"We will not be deterred. We will do our jobs and continue fighting back against these attempts at retribution," he added.

High-Profile Indictments Fuel Fears Of Political Retaliation

The comments follow a string of legal actions against individuals on Trump's perceived list, reported The Hill.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was recently indicted on two mortgage fraud-related charges, while former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to two counts tied to congressional testimony in 2020.

Trump had previously called both, along with Schiff, "all guilty as hell" in a Truth Social post, suggesting legal action was imminent.

Schiff, who led the first impeachment inquiry into Trump in 2019 and served on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is reportedly under investigation for mortgage fraud in Maryland.

Reports also suggest Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face criminal charges soon.

Criticism Grows Over Trump's Calls For Indictments Against Political Rivals

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Trump and his administration of turning the Department of Justice into "personal attack dogs against their political enemies" after James was indicted for fraud in Virginia.

Schumer called the move "outrageous" and described it as Trump's latest effort to use the department to target political rivals.

On Friday, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) criticized President Trump for calling for indictments against James, Comey and Schiff.



"I think it was a mistake, as I already mentioned," Bacon told CNN's Pamela Brown.

"Him putting out these demands for indictments — I don't think it's right. I think, again, it's unseemly. Presidents don't normally do this. And to me, I think he's foolish."

