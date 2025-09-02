Trump's Tariffs 'Shredded' Decades Of West's Efforts To Wean India Away From Moscow, Says John Bolton

Former national security adviser John Bolton sharply criticized President Donald Trump's tariff strategy on Monday, arguing it has undermined decades of Western efforts to draw India closer and counter China's rise.

John Bolton’s Remarks After Modi Meets Putin, Xi In China

Bolton's remarks came as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China.

"Donald Trump's unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context has given Xi Jinping an opportunity to reset the East," Bolton posted on X.

In a follow-up, he added, "The West has spent decades trying to wean India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union/ Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy."

Trump’s Widening Rift With India Over Tariffs

Bolton's remarks landed amid a widening tariff fight. The United States recently doubled levies on Indian goods to as high as 50%, penalizing purchases of Russian oil, while Trump claimed India is now offering to cut some tariffs to zero, calling the relationship "one-sided."

Reactions poured in. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) posted summit footage and jabbed at Trump's domestic focus, "But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago."

Trump ally Peter Navarro called Modi's meetings with Putin and Xi "a shame," continuing his defense of steep tariffs on India.

Economist Steve Hanke, by contrast, warned that Trump's tariff blitz has turned him into a ‘PhD in creating foreign enemies”. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro argued India should be a "linchpin" of U.S. strategy in competition with China and Russia.

Scott Bessent Downplays SCO Summit Impact On ‘Values’

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the impact of Modi's China visit, calling the SCO summit “largely performative” in an interview with Fox News on Monday. He said India, as the world's most populous democracy, aligns its values more closely with the United States and China than with Russia.

In 2024, the United States and India recorded $212.3 billion in total trade across goods and services, according to USTR data. The U.S. ran a $45.8 billion goods deficit with India but posted a $102 million surplus in services.

Photo Courtesy: Tomas Ragina On Shutterstock.com

