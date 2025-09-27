Trump Says 'There'll Be Others' After Comey Indictment, Slams 'Corrupt Radical Left Democrats'

On Friday, President Donald Trump stated that he anticipates more individuals will be charged, following the Justice Department’s indictment of former FBI Director James Comey the day before.

The indictment came amid criticism that it was an act of retribution against political opponents, reported The Guardian.

Trump Predicts Additional Cases

“It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others,” Trump said as he departed the White House for the Ryder Cup. “I mean, they’re corrupt. They were corrupt radical left Democrats.”

Comey Indictment Filed Despite Weak Case

The indictment, filed on Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Comey of misleading lawmakers during his September 2020 testimony, where he claimed he never authorized FBI leaks to reporters. Prosecutors allege that Comey authorized Columbia Law Professor Dan Richman to leak information related to the Hillary Clinton investigations.

See Also: Trump Explodes On Truth Social, Demands Microsoft Fire Ex–Biden DOJ Official Lisa Monaco: ‘…A Menace To US National Security’

According to reports, prosecutor Erik Siebert initially declined to press charges due to insufficient evidence. However, Trump dismissed Siebert and appointed White House aide Lindsey Halligan, who, despite lacking prosecutorial experience, chose to pursue the charges.

Grand Jury Barely Approves Charges

Only 14 of 23 grand jurors voted for the false statement charge, barely exceeding the 12-person threshold. The grand jury declined a third proposed count.

Expanding Target List

Trump has targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff over mortgage fraud allegations. James filed civil fraud charges against Trump last year, while Schiff led Trump’s first impeachment.

“They impeached me twice and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also demanded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fire former Biden DOJ official Lisa Monaco, calling her a “menace.”

The administration also initiated criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and carried out FBI searches of former National Security Adviser John Bolton‘s properties in connection with classified document allegations.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has publicly backed Trump following Comey’s indictment via social media posts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.