Laura Loomer, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has voiced her dissatisfaction with the president’s decision to permit a Qatari air force facility in Idaho. As a result, she said that she may sit out the 2026 elections.

On Friday, Defense Secetary Pete Hegseth announced the construction of a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The facility will house a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots, with the aim of enhancing combined training and increasing lethality and interoperability.

Loomer, who is known for her vocal criticism of Qatar and her controversial views on Muslims, reacted vehemently to the news. In a series of posts on X, she questioned the wisdom of training more Muslims on US soil and accused the GOP of promoting Islamic infiltration of the country.

She went on to say, “If the GOP continues to Islamify our country and continues to allow funders of Islamic terrorism from Qatar to come into our country, I am not voting in 2026 and won't be able to encourage others to vote either.”

Loomer also expressed her disappointment with the Republicans for providing a military base to Qatar on US soil, stating she cannot make any excuses for the harboring of jihadis and this is where she draws the line.

Loomer’s decision not to vote in the 2026 elections could potentially influence her followers and other like-minded individuals to do the same.

This could have implications for the electoral dynamics, particularly if a significant number of people decide to abstain from voting.

Furthermore, her outspoken criticism of the decision to establish a Qatari military base on US soil reflects a broader debate about the US’s foreign policy and its relationship with Qatar and the Muslim world.

