White House Hails Trump As 'The Peace President' After Israel-Hamas Breakthrough, Fuels Push For Nobel Peace Prize Ahead Of Friday's Announcement

On Wednesday, the White House celebrated Donald Trump's announcement of a historic Israel-Hamas peace agreement — calling him "The Peace President" — as momentum builds for the president to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump Announces Hostage Release, Troop Withdrawal Agreement

Trump said that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to an initial phase of a U.S.- and Qatar-brokered peace plan, marking a potential end to their two-year conflict.

The agreement includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to a predetermined line.

"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

White House, Lawmakers Applaud ‘Peace President'

Shortly after Trump's announcement, the official White House account posted on X, formerly Twitter, "The Peace President."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick echoed that sentiment, writing on X, "Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) also praised the move, calling it a "historic peace plan that releases all the hostages." He added, "Our parties are different, but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joined the praise, posting, "Thank you President Trump!!"

Nobel Peace Prize Decision Looms

The Nobel Committee is set to announce the 2025 Peace Prize laureate on Oct. 10, with 338 candidates under consideration — including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

Trump, who previously sought recognition for diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and North Korea, has renewed focus on global peace initiatives since returning to office in January.

If selected, Trump would become the first U.S. president since Barack Obama to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

