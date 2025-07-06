Donald Trump's Approval Rating Jumps Among Baby Boomers — Here's What's Driving It

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating among Baby Boomers has seen a significant surge, potentially solidifying his political base as we approach the 2026 midterm elections.

What Happened: The latest Quantus Insights poll shows a significant shift in Trump’s approval rating among baby boomers. Last month, the approval and disapproval ratings were evenly split at 49 percent.

However, this month’s poll reveals a 15-point swing in Trump’s favor, with 56 percent approval and 41 percent disapproval.

Despite declining approval ratings among younger Americans and other key demographics, this turnaround emphasizes Trump’s enduring appeal among older conservatives. Baby boomers, who were instrumental in Trump’s 2024 victory, continue to be a vital part of his political base.

While the Quantus Insights poll indicates a surge in boomer support for Trump, other polls suggest that his approval rating among this demographic has remained relatively consistent in recent months.

Also Read: Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Rating Underwater on Nearly Everything From Economy to Abortion

A YouGov/Economist poll found Trump’s rating among over-65s holding steady at 45 percent approve/53 percent disapprove in June—barely changed from May’s numbers of 45/51.

Why It Matters: Trump’s standing with boomers, however, could be jeopardized in the coming months following the passage of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” last Thursday.

This legislation is set to slash approximately $1.1 trillion in health care spending and result in 11.8 million people losing Medicaid health insurance over the next decade, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Recent polls show that a majority of Americans oppose Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. A Quinnipiac poll conducted June 22-24 found that 55 percent of Americans oppose the bill.

A Fox News survey from June 13-16 put opposition even higher, at 59 percent. This opposition, particularly from a demographic reliant on healthcare, could potentially impact Trump’s approval ratings in the future.

Read Next

Trump Fails To Impress America’s Young, Shows Poll As They Still Favor Biden — Only 15% Think US On Right Track