President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’ response to his proposed Gaza ceasefire plan on Friday, immediately calling on Israel to halt military operations in the enclave.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he believes Hamas is ready "for a lasting PEACE," after the U.S.-designated terrorist organization agreed "to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal."

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly,” Trump wrote.

“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that.”

Hamas Agrees to Free Hostages

The White House shared Hamas’ response on X, confirming the group had agreed to Trump’s plan for releasing all hostages. However, the statement noted that Hamas was noncommittal on U.S. demands to disarm and give up control in Gaza.

The announcement followed Trump's ultimatum to Hamas, warning that unless the group agreed to a peace deal with Israel by Sunday, 6 p.m. Washington D.C. time, or “unprecedented consequences” would follow.

Israel Prepares For Release Of Hostages

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Friday evening saying it is preparing for "the first stage of President Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages."

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision," the statement on X said.

Netanyahu has publicly supported Trump’s approach, stating that it meets Israel's war aims, which include the return of all hostages to Israel, the dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities, the end of its political rule, and ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

