Billionaire Ken Fisher just turned Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest rally into a $2.36 billion paper windfall.

The fund manager is reaping big rewards from his Nvidia bet, as the chip giant's stock surged 18% from $157.99 on June 30 to $186.58 on September 30.

Track NVDA stock here.

A Massive Stake, A Massive Gain

Fisher Asset Management owns 82.51 million shares of Nvidia, making it one of the firm's most prominent single-stock positions. As of June 30, those shares were worth $13.04 billion. Fast-forward to the end of September, and that holding now totals roughly $15.39 billion, reflecting a $2.36 billion paper gain in a mere quarter.

It's a clear reminder that concentrated bets on market leaders like Nvidia — now the first company to top $4.5 trillion in market cap — can massively amplify a hedge fund manager's portfolio performance.

Read Also: Nvidia’s China Nightmare Deepens—Huawei’s Chip Army Is Coming

Why It Matters to Investors

Nvidia isn't just powering graphics cards and AI chips — it's powering hedge fund profits. Fisher's massive gain highlights how mega-cap tech stocks can create outsized returns even over short periods.

For investors watching large-cap tech, this is a vivid example of both the potential upside and the concentrated risk associated with heavy bets on a single stock.

Fisher's gain: ~$2.36B paper profit in three months

~$2.36B paper profit in three months Shares owned: 82.51 million

82.51 million Price move: $157.99 → $186.58 (+18.1%)

For tech-focused hedge funds and long-term investors alike, Nvidia remains a portfolio game-changer — and Fisher's latest windfall proves just how lucrative that can be when timing and scale align.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock