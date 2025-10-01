China Counters Trump's H1-B Crackdown, Launches K-Visa Program To Lure Talent Without Employer Sponsorship

The introduction of a new visa program in China has raised concerns that it could pose a challenge to America's H-1B visa.

K-Visa To Attract Foreign Talent

The new visa program, dubbed “K-visa,” announced in August, is designed to attract foreign professionals, particularly young graduates in STEM fields, CNBC reported. The program is officially launched on Wednesday October 1, offering more flexibility in terms of entry frequency and duration of stay, and eliminating the need for local employer sponsorship.

The program has sparked a significant online backlash in China, with concerns raised about the potential negative impact on local graduates and the risk of fraudulent applications.

Despite these concerns, the Chinese government is pushing ahead with its plans to attract foreign talent, particularly in key fields where the country lags behind the U.S. The nation’s move is seen as an attempt to bridge the gap with the U.S. in key technological fields such as semiconductors and biotechnology.

China's launch of the K-visa program comes amid mounting pressures in its job market, with August's urban unemployment rate hitting its highest since February and a record 12.2 million college graduates entering the workforce this year.

Beijing Contrasts US, Trump’s Visa Crackdown Draws Mixed Response

Beijing’s focus on attracting foreign talent stands in stark contrast to the U.S., which has recently implemented visa restrictions, making it more challenging for foreign professionals to work in the country.

Meanwhile, Trump administration’s decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 has sparked concerns about a potential reduction in U.S. jobs and a slowdown in economic growth. This move has been criticized for potentially driving top talent abroad and stifling the creation of the next generation of American startups, as highlighted by investor Kevin O’Leary.

On the other hand, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has supported the Trump administration’s move, calling it “a great start” in reshaping U.S. immigration policy. However, the long-term impact of this policy on the U.S. talent pool and its global competitiveness remains to be seen.

