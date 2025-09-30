Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Calls Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee 'A Great Start' Amid Brain Drain Fears: 'What Country Has The Word Dream Behind It'

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has backed President Donald Trump's plan to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, even as other business leaders and economists warn the policy could cripple America's ability to attract top global talent.

Huang: What Country Has The Word Dream Behind It?

Speaking on the BG2 Pod, a technology and venture capital podcast last week, Huang said the steep visa cost marked "a great start" in reshaping U.S. immigration policy.

"I just hope it's not the end," he said. "America has one singular brand reputation that no country in the world has—the American dream… what country has the word dream behind it?"

He went on to add that his parents didn't have any money and they sent him over to the U.S. "We started from nothing… and here I am."

Huang added that he sees a distinction between legal and illegal immigration, saying the policy should be a pragmatic way to protect the nation's values.

"Probably sets the bar a little too high, but as a first bar, it at least eliminates illegal immigration and that's a good start," he said.

Critics Warn Of A Brain Drain

The Trump administration announced the new $100,000 fee earlier this month, saying that it is a one-time charge for new applicants, not renewals.

Officials framed the move as prioritizing American workers.

However, prominent voices in tech and economics disagree. Andrew Ng, co-founder of Google Brain, said the policy creates uncertainty that turns talent away.

Economist Paul Krugman called it "a disastrous move" that risks turning the U.S. innovation cycle into "a vicious circle of decline."

Investor Kevin O'Leary also warned that raising visa costs could stifle the creation of the next generation of American startups by driving talent overseas.

A Divided Tech Industry

Not all industry leaders oppose the change. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings argued the higher price tag ensures visas go to the most valuable jobs and eliminates the need for a lottery system.

Prior to the announcement, lawmakers and officials criticized companies for mass layoffs while continuing to file large numbers of visa applications.

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have even called for ending Indian H-1B visas altogether.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings place Nvidia's growth in the 97th percentile, highlighting how it compares to other major AI leaders.

