Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries Demand Direct Meeting With Trump As 'Painful' Shutdown Looms: 'Now Your Obligation To...'

As the deadline for a potential government shutdown approaches, top Democrats have requested a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss a way forward.

Schumer, Jeffries Urge Trump to Negotiate Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have written a letter to Trump, urging him to engage in negotiations to avoid a “painful” government shutdown. Jeffries also posted the letter on X on Saturday.

The letter, sent on Saturday, accuses Trump of pushing for a shutdown and calls on Republicans to engage in discussions. The Democratic leaders have also sought meetings with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), claiming that their previous requests were ignored by Republicans.

"As a result, it is now your obligation to meet with us directly to reach an agreement to keep the government open and address the Republican healthcare crisis," Schumer and Jeffries stated in the letter.

The letter also highlighted that the Democrats are willing to work towards a bipartisan spending agreement, but refuse to support a “dirty spending bill” that depict a Republican attack on American healthcare.

Trump Downplays Impact of Meeting Amid Shutdown Talks

This demand for a meeting follows the Senate’s rejection of two stopgap spending bills on Friday, one proposed by the GOP and the other by the Democrats. The GOP bill aimed to fund the government until Nov. 21, while the Democrat bill tied government funding to healthcare policies and limitations on Trump’s ability to withhold approved funds.

The rejection of the bill has led to a deadlock between Republican and Democratic leaders on how to avoid a government shutdown.

Trump hinted at a potential shutdown on Friday, blaming Democrats for the situation. Despite expressing a willingness to meet with Democratic leaders, he downplayed the potential impact of such a meeting, reported Politico.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters, "I'd love to meet with them but I don't think it's going to have any impact."

These developments have raised concerns among businesses and investors, with prediction markets indicating a 66% probability of a government shutdown this year. The increasing likelihood of a shutdown is a cause for alarm, and the demand for a meeting with Trump represents a crucial attempt by the Democrats to address this pressing issue.

