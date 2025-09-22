Kim Jong Un Has 'Fond Memories' Of Trump But Open To Talks With US Only If Washington Drops This 'Absurd Obsession'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled he is open to talks with Washington if the United States abandons its insistence that Pyongyang give up nuclear weapons, reviving a long-stalled diplomatic track while reaffirming he will not disarm.

Kim Jong Un Keen On Conditional U.S. Talks

According to a Reuters report, the remarks came in a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, echoed by state media house, the Korean Central News Agency.

"If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," Kim said, according to KCNA. He added, "Personally, I still have fond memories of US President Trump."

White House Signals And Seoul's Engagement Overtures

Kim's comment follows public signals from both President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who last month at the White House said they were willing to meet the North Korean leader. Trump told reporters, "I'd like to meet him this year," while Lee urged fresh engagement.

Pyongyang has simultaneously blasted allied military exercises. As per a North Korean state media report last week, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, recently condemned upcoming U.S.–South Korea–Japan drills as a "reckless" show of force and an invasion rehearsal, language North Korea has used for years to denounce the exercises.

Seoul Floats Freeze As Sanctions Doubts Deepen

Lee has outlined a more incremental approach than past administrations. In recent interviews with the BBC and Reuters, he backed negotiating a freeze on North Korea's production as a "realistic" step and said sanctions had failed to deter Pyongyang, which he estimated is adding 15 to 20 nuclear weapons a year.

Kim, for his part, framed the arsenal as essential for regime survival and rejected any phased disarmament tied to sanctions relief, saying pressure had only strengthened North Korea. According to Reuters, that stance has sunk previous rounds of diplomacy and continues to divide Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang over where talks should begin.

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com