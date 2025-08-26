Trump Eyes Kim Jong Un Summit This Year, Signals Trade Talks With South Korea Amid Military Tensions

President Donald Trump expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2025 during a White House meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

Trump Pursues Direct Diplomacy Despite Nuclear Escalation

The diplomatic overture comes as North Korea continues advancing its nuclear capabilities while generating hundreds of millions through cybercrime operations targeting U.S. companies.

“I’d like to meet him this year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding, “I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un in the appropriate future.” The president emphasized his previous relationship with Kim, stating he had “very good relationships” with the North Korean leader from their 2017-2021 summits.

South Korea Trade Deal Tensions Continue

North Korea’s nuclear program has accelerated, with South Korean President Lee noting the regime now possesses the capacity to build 10-20 nuclear warheads annually, Reuters reported.

Despite securing a July trade agreement that prevented harsher U.S. tariffs on South Korean exports, bilateral tensions persist over military spending and nuclear energy cooperation. The $350 billion South Korean investment package remains under negotiation.

Trump raised the prospect of U.S. ownership of South Korean land hosting military bases, stating he wanted to “get rid of the lease and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base,” an apparent reference to Camp Humphreys.

During the summit, Korean Air Lines Co. announced orders for 103 Boeing Co. BA aircraft, marking the carrier’s largest purchase in company history. The deal underscores strengthening commercial ties amid diplomatic challenges, the Reuters report noted.

North Korean Cybercrime Operations Target Fortune 500 Companies

Intelligence reports reveal North Korean IT workers have infiltrated Fortune 500 companies using stolen identities and AI-generated personas. These operations generate $250-600 million annually for Kim Jong Un’s weapons programs, according to U.N. estimates.

Cybersecurity firm DTEX compared the network to “mafia-style” operations, with 90 elite graduates recently recruited for AI research while surrendering earnings to fund nuclear development. Advanced Persistent Threat groups linked to North Korea’s military have stolen over $3 billion in cryptocurrency.

