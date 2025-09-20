Trump Puts Taiwan Weapons Package on Ice Amid China Talks: Report

Donald Trump has reportedly held back a major military aid package for Taiwan, valued at more than $400 million, as he looks to secure both a trade deal and a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The move represents a departure from years of U.S. support for the island's defenses and could still be reversed.

Five people familiar with internal discussions told reporters that the weapons bundle would have included munitions and advanced drones, making it more lethal than previous packages, The Washington Post reports.

The pause marks a sharp shift in Washington's approach toward Taipei as Trump prioritizes negotiations with Beijing.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs avoided direct comment on the reported delay but emphasized its ongoing defense cooperation with the United States.

Officials reaffirmed that the island remains committed to building stronger deterrence capabilities in partnership with Washington and other allies.

Analysts warn that withholding support comes at a time when the People's Liberation Army is rapidly expanding, the report adds.

U.S. intelligence has noted that Xi has instructed China's forces to be prepared for a Taiwan takeover by 2027, though officials caution that the date does not necessarily indicate an invasion deadline.

The Trump administration has tempered its stance on China in recent months, including relaxing some semiconductor export restrictions and showing leniency on enforcement of a congressional TikTok ban.

Critics argue these concessions jeopardize both U.S. leverage and Taiwan's ability to defend itself.

"This would be exactly the wrong time for the U.S. to take the foot off the gas pedal," said Dan Blumenthal of the American Enterprise Institute, The Washington Post adds.

Unlike the Biden administration, which approved more than $2 billion in security assistance through direct drawdown authority, Trump has pushed for Taiwan to finance its own purchases.

Discussions in Anchorage last month between U.S. and Taiwanese defense officials paved the way for billions in new arms sales, with Taipei expected to fund them through supplemental spending.

Deliveries, however, could take years, leaving gaps in Taiwan's short-term readiness.

Taiwan has pledged to allocate 3.3% of its GDP to defense in the coming year, with a target of reaching 5% by 2030.

Trump has pushed for an even steeper 10% benchmark. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have informally alerted Congress to a possible $500 million sale of additional weapons to Taipei, the report adds.

Trump has repeatedly stated that China will not attempt an invasion while he remains in office.

Yet, his administration has also discouraged Taiwan's leadership from high-profile U.S. visits and canceled meetings between senior defense officials, leaving policymakers uncertain about the long-term trajectory of American support.

