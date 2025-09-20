Senate Democrats Reject Funding Bill, Increasing Chances Of Government Shutdown By Oct. 1

Senate Democrats have rejected a stopgap spending bill passed earlier Friday by the House. This result has put Washington on the brink of a potential government shutdown, which could take place on Oct. 1.

The bill was defeated with a 44-48 vote on Friday. The only Democrat who voted in favor of the Republican-drafted proposal was Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman. The bill had previously been passed in the House with a 217-212 vote. Two Republicans, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted against the resolution.

Democrats blocked the resolution after an alternative Democratic proposal was defeated by Republicans. This has resulted in a stalemate between Republican and Democratic leaders on avoiding government shutdown in the next 11 days.

As per the report by The Hill, Senate Majority Leader John Thune encouraged Democrats to support the stopgap funding measure, stating it as the only bill likely to receive President Donald Trump's approval.

However, Thune showed no interest in negotiating a compromise measure with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats are urging Republicans to include a provision in the continuing resolution to add health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which are due to expire by the end of 2025. Schumer blamed Republicans for a potential shutdown due to their refusal to negotiate on the funding plan.

Republican leaders have advised House members not to return to Washington until after the funding deadline, effectively giving Democrats the choice between reconsidering the House-passed continuing resolution or triggering a shutdown.

This impasse between the Democrats and Republicans over the funding bill could have serious implications. If a resolution is not reached, a government shutdown could occur, affecting numerous federal departments and agencies.

The Democrats’ demand to extend health care premium subsidies is a key point of contention, with Republicans refusing to negotiate on the funding plan.

The decision now lies with the Democrats, who must choose between reconsidering the House-passed continuing resolution or triggering a shutdown.

