This Republican Lawmaker Wants Trump To Restrict Chinese Flights Amid Beijing's Rare Earth Embargo

Rep. John Moolenaar (R), currently serving as the Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China, has called on the Trump administration to restrict Chinese flights from landing in the U.S. in response to Beijing's rare earth embargo.

Moolenaar Wants U.S. To Review The Sale Of Commercial Aircraft

The Republican lawmaker urged the administration to impose controls on the sale of commercial aircraft as well as spare parts and maintenance to Chinese air carriers, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"These steps would send a clear message to Beijing that it cannot choke off critical supplies to our defense industries without consequences to its own strategic sectors," Moolenaar said, the report suggests.

The report also suggests that the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a six-month extension for major carriers to fly 48 of the 119 approved flights to China.

Trump's 200% Tariff Threat, Nvidia Banned

Trump, meanwhile, had earlier threatened 200% tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. due to rare earth magnet restrictions. "They have to give us magnets, if they don't give us magnets, then we have to charge them 200% tariffs or something," Trump said in a White House press briefing.

It's worth noting that China controls over 90% of the world's rare earth metal supplies, which could affect the auto industry's production lines. Earlier this year, a group representing major U.S. automakers had written a letter to the administration, showcasing the impact of the restrictions, which would leave the companies "unable to produce critical automotive components, including automatic transmissions, throttle bodies," and more.

Meanwhile, authorities in China barred its major tech companies from purchasing artificial intelligence chips made by U.S. tech giant Nvidia Corp NVDA, in what could be seen as a move to boost domestic chipsets.

China's 500 Boeing Aircraft Haul

Elsewhere, Boeing Co. BA was reportedly in talks with China over a major aircraft order, which could include as many as 500 jets to be sold to the country by the Seattle-based aerospace giant. However, the deal was still contingent on the U.S. and China maintaining favorable trade relations.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock