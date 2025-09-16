Boeing To Deliver First 737 Max Aircraft To VietJet 9 Years After Receiving Order: Report

Boeing Co. BA is set to deliver the first 737 Max Aircraft to the Vietnamese flight carrier VietJet Air.

What Happened: The airline will take delivery of the aircraft on Sunday, over 9 years after placing an order with the Seattle-based aerospace company, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents it obtained.

VietJet's president Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao will reportedly attend the 737 Max handover ceremony of the jets at the Boeing factory, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as VietJet had secured a $300 million financial agreement with AV AirFinance to purchase over 20 Boeing 787 Widebody aircraft in April.

Boeing, meanwhile, secured a deal with the Government of Singapore, which will acquire four Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to strengthen its military capabilities.

However, Boeing could also face legal troubles after families of the 737 Max 2018 and 2019 aircraft crash victims opposed and challenged the Department of Justice's motion to dismiss criminal fraud charges.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock