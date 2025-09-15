Utah Governor Calls Social Media 'Cancer' Amid Charlie Kirk's Death, Slams Tech Companies As 'Conflict Entrepreneurs'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox criticized technology companies for fostering division and addiction among Americans. Cox’s comments come in the wake of the tragic death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Cox Slams Tech Firms As ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs'

Cox, speaking on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, lambasted social media and internet companies for exploiting human psychology. He referred to these companies as “conflict entrepreneurs” who have mastered the art of manipulating people’s brains and fostering outrage and hate.

"The conflict entrepreneurs are taking advantage of us," Cox continued. "And we are losing our agency. And we have to take that back. We have to turn it off,” he added.

Cox, a moderate Republican, urged the public to reclaim its agency, emphasizing the need to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with their communities. He also acknowledged the positive aspects of Kirk’s message, including the importance of forgiveness and community engagement.

"I believe that social media has played a direct role in every single assassination and assassination attempt that we have seen over the last five, six years," stated the Governor. He called social media a ‘cancer' for society.

Ackman Pledges $1Million For Kirk's Family

After the assassination of Kirk, billionaire investor Bill Ackman vowed to establish a $1 million endowment for Kirk's family, in addition to contributing to the FBI's reward fund for catching the shooter.

FTC Probes AI Chatbots’ Risks To Kids Amid Big Tech Scrutiny

Cox’s remarks add to the growing scrutiny of big tech’s influence on society. This criticism comes at a time when tech companies are facing increased regulatory pressure.

Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into the potential harmful effects of AI chatbots on children and teenagers, targeting major companies like OpenAI, Google GOOG GOOGL , Meta META and Snapchat. This move reflects a broader concern about the impact of tech on young users.

Moreover, tech giants have been under the regulatory spotlight for their business practices. In April, the FTC accused Meta of using a “buy or bury” strategy to monopolize social media, calling for the divestment of Instagram and WhatsApp. This case highlights the growing antitrust concerns surrounding Big Tech.

Additionally, allegations of partisan bias in Google’s Gmail spam filters have raised further questions about the influence of tech companies on political discourse. These issues have sparked a broader debate about the role and responsibility of big tech in society.

