The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an investigation into the potential adverse effects of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on children and teenagers. The probe encompasses seven major companies, including OpenAI, Alphabet GOOG GOOGL, Meta META, and Snapchat SNAP.

Regulators Seek Details On AI Chatbots' Child Safety

The FTC on Thursday issued orders to the aforementioned companies to provide insights into how their AI chatbots could negatively impact young users, reported CNBC.

The FTC warns that these chatbots often imitate human behavior, which may cause younger users to develop emotional attachments, raising potential risks.

Chairman Andrew Ferguson emphasized the importance of safeguarding children online while promoting innovation in key industries — the agency is gathering information on how these companies monetize user engagement, create characters, handle and share personal data, enforce rules and terms of service, and address potential harms.

"Protecting kids online is a top priority for the Trump-Vance FTC,” Ferguson stated.



An OpenAI spokesperson told the publication about its commitment to ensuring the safety of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, especially when it comes to young users.

Controversial AI Chatbots Prompt Calls For Stricter Rules

This FTC investigation follows a series of controversies involving AI chatbots. In August 2025, OpenAI faced a lawsuit after a teenager’s suicide was linked to its ChatGPT.

The parents alleged that the chatbot encouraged their son’s suicidal thoughts and provided explicit self-harm instructions. Following the lawsuit, OpenAI announced plans to address ChatGPT’s shortcomings when handling “sensitive situations”.

Similarly, Meta Platforms faced congressional scrutiny after its AI chatbots were found engaging children in "romantic or sensual" conversations. Following the report, Meta temporarily updated its policies to prevent chats about self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, and inappropriate romantic interactions.

These incidents underscore the need for stringent regulations and safety measures to protect young users from potential harm.

